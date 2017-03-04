Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Abysmal Dawn, firmano per la Season Of Mist

Gli ABYSMAL DAWN hanno firmato un nuovo contratto discografico con l'etichetta Season Of Mist. La band californiana pubblicherà il suo quinto album nel corso del 2018.
We're very happy to be signed to such an awesome and respected label like Season Of Mist. The people there are all die-hard metalheads and we're glad to be a part of such an enthusiastic and strong team. We also have a long-standing friendship with U.S. label manager Gordon Conrad, who originally signed us. Working with Gordon, Michael, and the other amazing people at the label was just a no-brainer. We're very excited about the future of ABYSMAL DAWN these days, and judging by the new material that we've been working on, some great things are to come soon enough.



Pubblicata il: 21 settembre 2017
