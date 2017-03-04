Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione.
Tantanù, ecco il singolo
Notizia
In attesa del disco dei
TANTANÙ
(dark progressive blackmetal),che verrà prodotto dalla
HELLBONES RECORDS
, ascoltate il loro singolo "
On The Edge Of His Way
"!
Listen to TANTANU' - On The Edge of his way (Inedit) - by TANTANU' #np on #SoundCloud
21 settembre 2017
: 21 settembre 2017
Fonte
: hellbones records
hellbonesrecords
hellbonesrecords
