Il prossimo 17 novembre l'etichetta BMG
pubblicherà "Decade Of The Eagle
", una raccolta dedicata ai primi nove album dei SAXON
.
L'antologia è composta da 4 LP e 2 CD, con note di copertina scritte dal front-man Biff Byford
.
These are the albums from a time in the eighties that moved a generation of rock fans around the world, when British rock was once again at the forefront. Great times - never to be forgotten and still reverberating to this day.
Ecco la tracklist:01. Stallions Of The Highway
02. Big Teaser
03. Backs To The Wall
04. Militia Guard
05. Wheels Of Steel
06. 747 (Strangers In The Night)
07. Suzie Hold On
08. Motorcycle Man (live)
09. Strong Arm Of The Law
10. Heavy Metal Thunder
11. 20,000ft (live)
12. Dallas 1PM
13. And The Bands Played On
14. Never Surrender
15. Denim And Leather
16. Fire In the Sky (live)
17. Princess Of The Night
18. Power & The Glory
19. This Town Rocks
20. The Eagle Has Landed
21. Midas Touch
22. Sailing To America
23. Crusader
24. Devil Rides Out
25. Back On The Streets
26. Rockin' Again
27. Rock N' Roll Gypsy
28. Broken Heroes
29. Waiting For The Night
30. Rock The Nations
31. Northern Lady
32. Battle Cry
33. Ride Like The Wind
34. Red Alert