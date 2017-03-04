Nel player di seguito potete ascoltare "To Your Brethren In The Dark
", una nuova canzone dei SATYRICON
.
Il brano è tratto dal prossimo album della band norvegese, "Deep Calleth Upon Deep
", in uscita il 22 settembre su etichetta Napalm Records
.
'To Your Brethren In The Dark' is definitely one of the flagship songs on the record. This is about emotion, our nature, the spirits, the autumn, the somber and rainy days, those who we lost and the ones who we have not met yet. You could say it is a tribute to the sorrow in man and to the drama of the nature we surround ourselves with. A song for the dark towers of the past and those who will rise in the future. Pass the torch to your brethren in the dark.