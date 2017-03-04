Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Sinsaneum, in uscita l'EP di inediti "Ashes"

Immagine I SINSAENUM e earMUSIC sono orgogliosi di annunciare la pubblicazione di “Ashes“, un nuovo EP di puro death metal contenente 3 brani inediti e disponibile dal 10 novembre 2017.

Disponibile artwork, ad opera dell’artista Maxime Taccardi, e tracklist:

1. Ashes
2. Monarch Of Death
3. 2099 (Heretics)
4. Degeneration*
5. King Of The Desperate Lands*
6. Dead Souls**
* Previously Japanese Bonus Only
** Frédéric Duquesne remix
"Ashes" is showing a more mature version of our music, and also an angrier side. A lot angrier. We wanted the production to be rawer. Nothing is polite here. We just want to grab the listeners by the throat and spit our hatred into their face. With this EP, we took things further. The black metal vibe is more present in the three new songs, as are the synths; they reinforce the eerie side of our music. Experimenting with keys and machine is not something we are afraid of. Musical darkness can come in many ways.



15 settembre 2017
Comunicato Stampa

