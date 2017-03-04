Il nuovo album dei RAM
si intitolerà "Rod
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 3 novembre su etichetta Metal Blade Records
.
Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "Gulag
", ascoltabile nel player di seguito.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Declaration of Independence
02. On Wings of No Return
03. Gulag
04. A Throne at Midnight
05. Ramrod the Destroyer, Pt. 1: Anno Infinitus
06. Ramrod the Destroyer, Pt. 2: Ignitor
07. Ramrod the Destroyer, Pt. 3: The Cease to Be
08. Ramrod the Destroyer, Pt. 4: Voices of Death
09. Ramrod the Destroyer, Pt. 5: Incinerating Storms
10. Ramrod the Destroyer, Pt. 6: Ashes