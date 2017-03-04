Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Ram, i dettagli del nuovo album "Rod"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei RAM si intitolerà "Rod" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 3 novembre su etichetta Metal Blade Records.

Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "Gulag", ascoltabile nel player di seguito.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Declaration of Independence
02. On Wings of No Return
03. Gulag
04. A Throne at Midnight
05. Ramrod the Destroyer, Pt. 1: Anno Infinitus
06. Ramrod the Destroyer, Pt. 2: Ignitor
07. Ramrod the Destroyer, Pt. 3: The Cease to Be
08. Ramrod the Destroyer, Pt. 4: Voices of Death
09. Ramrod the Destroyer, Pt. 5: Incinerating Storms
10. Ramrod the Destroyer, Pt. 6: Ashes





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 15 settembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
