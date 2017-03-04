Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Amorphis, firmano con l'etichetta Nuclear Blast

Gli AMORPHIS hanno prolungato il loro contratto discografico con l'etichetta Nuclear Blast, che ne pubblicherà il nuovo album nel corso del prossimo anno.
I'm really happy to announce that AMORPHIS got re-signed to Nuclear Blast! It's nice to be working with such professional and familiar people.

AMORPHIS has done a lot of touring for the past two years around the globe and now it's time to head back to the studio. This means that the new album will be released next year! It has also been a really nice experience for all of us to play with Olli-Pekka again and for that reason, we're glad to have him participating in the making of the new record.



Pubblicata il: 14 settembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
