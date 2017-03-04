Century Media Records
è lieta di accogliere nel proprio roster gli svedesi crust punk MARTYRDÖD
. La band ha firmato un contratto per tre album con la label tedesca. I MARTYRDÖD
sono attualmente al lavoro sul nuovo album, il successore di 'List
', previsto in uscita nella seconda metà del 2018. MARTYRDÖD
Tim Rosenqvist – bass
Mikael Kjellman – guitars, vocals
Jens Bäckelin – D-beat
Pontus Redig – guitars
The crust genre appears to me as one of the most vital extreme music genres right now, having brought up a lot of promising new bands, with MARTYRDÖD being among the spearheading acts of the scene. I got in touch with MARTYRDÖD’s guitarist Pontus some months ago, talking about his death metal band Miasmal, who are also signed to Century Media Records. When asking him whether MARTYRDÖD would be interested in a cooperation with us, he checked with the others and came back with a positive reply. So here we are now. We are very happy about the band’s trust in Century Media, and we are very much looking forward working with them on their upcoming studio albums!
Coming to an end of our previous recording contract we were open for offers. Several labels showed interest, but Century Media and Philipp had the most supportive proposal. We're very pleased to join their roster and will work hard to produce more Martyrdöd music. Together we're hopefully able to reach further touching even more cursed souls with our tunes.