Ensiferum, guarda il video di "King of storms"


Immagine


Uscirà il prossimo 15 settembre via Metal Blade "Two Paths", il nuovo lavoro dei finnici Ensiferum; intanto la band ha reso disponibile online il video del brano "King of Storms", canzone tratta appunto dalla nuova release:



Tracklist ed arwork dell'album qui di seguito:

01. Ajattomasta Unesta
02. For Those About To Fight For Metal
03. Way Of The Warrior
04. Two Paths
05. King Of Storms
06. Feast With Valkyries
07. Don’t You Say
08. I Will Never Kneel
09. God Is Dead
10. Hail To The Victor
11. Unettomaan Aikaan
12. God Is Dead (Alternative Version)
13. Don’t You Say (Alternative Version)

Immagine

