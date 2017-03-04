Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Redemption, cambio di cantante

Gli americani REDEMPTION si sono separati dal cantante dei FATES WARNING Ray Alder, sostituendolo con Tom Englund degli EVERGREY.

La band guidata dal chitarrista Nick Van Dyk ha da poco ultimato le registrazioni del proprio settimo album, "Long Night's Journey Into Day", previsto per l'inizio del 2018 su etichetta Metal Blade. Il disco è stato prodotto da Jacob Hansen e vede la partecipazione di Chris Poland e Simone Mularoni.
We are delighted to welcome Tom as the voice of REDEMPTION. He has an incredibly powerful, soulful and emotional voice that our music really demands and we are quite confident that people will be blown away by what we have created together.



Pubblicata il: 12 settembre 2017
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
