Nel player YouTube in calce alla notizia potete ascoltare il nuovo singolo di Marilyn Manson
, "We Know Where You Fucking Live
".
Il brano è il primo estratto dal nuovo album dell'artista americano, "Heaven Upside Down
", in uscita il prossimo 6 ottobre.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Tyler Bates
e arriva dopo essere stato annunciato per lo scorso mese di febbraio con un titolo differente ("SAY10
").
If the record came out when I intended it to, when I thought it was finished back in February, it would not have 'Revelation #12', 'Heaven Upside Down' or 'Saturnalia'. Those are three of the most key songs that really tell the story. Those lyrics were all written, but I had not found a home for them. Those three songs take place in the three places where if it were a film, it's the opening, it's the middle and it's the ending. Then there's the song after 'Heaven Upside Down', it's sort of the end title credits where it's really surmising the story of the record, which is to be interpreted by the listener.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Revelation #12
02. Tattooed In Reverse
03. We Know Where You Fucking Live
04. Say10
05. Kill4me
06. Saturnalia
07. Je$u$ Cri$i$
08. Blood Honey
09. Heaven Upside Down
10. Threats Of Romance