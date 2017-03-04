If the record came out when I intended it to, when I thought it was finished back in February, it would not have 'Revelation #12', 'Heaven Upside Down' or 'Saturnalia'. Those are three of the most key songs that really tell the story. Those lyrics were all written, but I had not found a home for them. Those three songs take place in the three places where if it were a film, it's the opening, it's the middle and it's the ending. Then there's the song after 'Heaven Upside Down', it's sort of the end title credits where it's really surmising the story of the record, which is to be interpreted by the listener.

Nel player YouTube in calce alla notizia potete ascoltare il nuovo singolo di, "".Il brano è il primo estratto dal nuovo album dell'artista americano, "", in uscita il prossimo 6 ottobre.Il disco è stato prodotto dae arriva dopo essere stato annunciato per lo scorso mese di febbraio con un titolo differente ("").Ecco la tracklist dell'opera: