Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Marilyn Manson, i dettagli del nuovo album "Heaven Upside Down"

Immagine Nel player YouTube in calce alla notizia potete ascoltare il nuovo singolo di Marilyn Manson, "We Know Where You Fucking Live".

Il brano è il primo estratto dal nuovo album dell'artista americano, "Heaven Upside Down", in uscita il prossimo 6 ottobre.

Il disco è stato prodotto da Tyler Bates e arriva dopo essere stato annunciato per lo scorso mese di febbraio con un titolo differente ("SAY10").
If the record came out when I intended it to, when I thought it was finished back in February, it would not have 'Revelation #12', 'Heaven Upside Down' or 'Saturnalia'. Those are three of the most key songs that really tell the story. Those lyrics were all written, but I had not found a home for them. Those three songs take place in the three places where if it were a film, it's the opening, it's the middle and it's the ending. Then there's the song after 'Heaven Upside Down', it's sort of the end title credits where it's really surmising the story of the record, which is to be interpreted by the listener.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Revelation #12
02. Tattooed In Reverse
03. We Know Where You Fucking Live
04. Say10
05. Kill4me
06. Saturnalia
07. Je$u$ Cri$i$
08. Blood Honey
09. Heaven Upside Down
10. Threats Of Romance





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 12 settembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
Funeral
Oratorium
21.99 € / 2-CD (Digipak)
Copertina
Wallachia
Shunya
16.99 € / CD
Copertina
Green Day
¡Dos!
21.99 € / LP
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
12 settembre 2017
12 settembre 2017
12 settembre 2017
12 settembre 2017
12 settembre 2017
12 settembre 2017
12 settembre 2017
12 settembre 2017
11 settembre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading