At The Gates, ecco il nuovo chitarrista

Gli AT THE GATES hanno ufficializzato l'ingresso nella band del chitarrista Jonas Stålhammar, in sostituzione del co-fondatore Anders Björler uscito lo scorso marzo.
We have finally decided on a new guitar player, and we are ready to rip again! Actually, he was our first choice, and we are happy to have him on board.

Jonas Stålhammar has been a friend since the late eighties (Tomas used to tape trade with him back then!), and our paths have crossed many times during our careers.

We were looking for someone who had the same reference points as we do, someone from the same path, so to say, who understand the greatness of both AUTOPSY and KING CRIMSON. Of course, it was essential that our new member could fill the shoes of Anders performance-wise as well, but that was never an issue with Jonas. We were looking for someone with a deep understanding of what AT THE GATES are about, someone who could contribute creatively to the band.

Jonas Stålhammar will be a full member from day one, and will play on the upcoming full length album, scheduled for recording in November 2017 - January 2018.

We currently have eleven songs ready for said album, and are more inspired than perhaps ever before.

You can expect a full-on AT THE GATES record with all the classic elements of the band. It is by far the most comprehensive album of the band to date, and will span all the way across the different elements of the band's sound.

We are super-excited for 2018. It will be a good year for AT THE GATES, and our fans, for sure.



Pubblicata il: 11 settembre 2017
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
