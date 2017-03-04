I THE HAXANS
sono una nuova band guidata dalla cantante Ash Costello
e dal chitarrista Matt Montgomery
, meglio noto come Piggy-D
e bassista di Rob Zombie
.
Il gruppo pubblicherà il proprio album di debutto "Party Monsters
" il prossimo 13 ottobre su etichetta Another Century Records
e ha già pubblicato due singoli e relativi videoclip per i brani "Black Cat Bone
" e "Lights Out
", disponibili di seguito.
For years we have felt like mad scientists, secretly working on our music hidden away from everyone else... and we are so excited to finally share our creation with the world! I genuinely love what we have made, and cannot wait for you to hear it! We are two weirdos that hope we can call upon all the rest of the weirdos in the world to join in on our fun.
Finally it's party time! We figure after a few years of building this Frankenstein in the garage, we should let it get out and walk around a little. Maybe someone will try to beat it up, Maybe someone else will fall in love with it, who knows? But it's out there and it's loose, and you never know where it will turn up!
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:Lights Out
Young Blood
Dirty Magic
Black Cat Bone
Party Time
Chains
Witch Wave
I Think of Demons
Professional Weirdo
Slick Black Coffin
Boo
Vampira