Decapitated, arrestati con l'accusa di rapimento

Secondo il sito web The Spokesman-Review, i quattro membri dei DECAPITATED sono stati arrestati nella giornata di sabato dopo il concerto tenuto al The Observatory di Santa Ana, in California, con l'accusa di rapimento di una donna, avvenuto dopo il concerto di Spokane dello scorso 31 agosto.
A patrol officer responded and assisted the victim. The report was then sent to the Special Victim's Unit for follow up. Based on the information they developed during the subsequent investigation, and with assistance from the LA County SO, the four males were taken into custody for 1st Degree Kidnapping in Santa Ana this morning.
Ecco le prime parole dell'avvocato difensore della band, Steve Graham:
There is another side to this. We have witnesses that can testify to the fact that the accuser came to visit band of her own free will and left on good terms.



Pubblicata il: 11 settembre 2017
