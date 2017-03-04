Il nuovo album dei LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES
si intitolerà "Dark Divine
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 3 novembre su etichetta Rise Records
.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Erik Ron
presso i Grey Area Studios
e mixato da Caleb Shomo
e sarà anticipato dal singolo "Nowhere Left to Sink
".
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. New Plagues
02. Nowhere Left To Sink
03. Shallow Truths For Shallow Minds
04. Dark Divine
05. Empty The Same
06. From The Dust Returned
07. Even God Has A Hell
08. Mischief Managed
09. Instinctive Intuition
10. The Skeletons I Keep
11. False Idol