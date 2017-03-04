Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Like Moths To Flames, i dettagli del nuovo album "Dark Divine"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei LIKE MOTHS TO FLAMES si intitolerà "Dark Divine" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 3 novembre su etichetta Rise Records.

Il disco è stato prodotto da Erik Ron presso i Grey Area Studios e mixato da Caleb Shomo e sarà anticipato dal singolo "Nowhere Left to Sink".

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. New Plagues
02. Nowhere Left To Sink
03. Shallow Truths For Shallow Minds
04. Dark Divine
05. Empty The Same
06. From The Dust Returned
07. Even God Has A Hell
08. Mischief Managed
09. Instinctive Intuition
10. The Skeletons I Keep
11. False Idol


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 11 settembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
