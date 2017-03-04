Gli italiani SLEEPING ROMANCE
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Alba
" il prossimo 3 novembre su etichetta Napalm Records
.
Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "My Temptation
", il cui lyric video è disponibile di seguito.
We are very excited to present our new album Alba, an album we are very proud of! Alba represents a strong musical evolution compared to our debut album and is more dark, powerful and deep. Heavy guitar riffing, a lot of orchestral and choir sections and emotional lyrics is what you'll get from this album. All strings, woodwinds, brasses and choir parts are recorded live to give our songs real life and a great sound.
The concept of Alba centers around the main character and her life that advances through difficulties, choices and mistakes, and leads the character to a positive growth. The message the concept wants to give is that life is complex, full of obstacles, but there’s always a way forward, and an opportunity for everyone to reach what their heart desire. We really hope you will appreciate our second album, both the music and the concept and atmosphere!
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:Overture - Twilight
Where The Light Is Bleeding
Lost In My Eyes
Touch The Sun
Forgiveness
My Temptation
Across The Sea
Everything Behind
Through The Looking Glass
Alba
Underture - Daylight
Gli SLEEPING ROMANCE
sono:Federica Lanna - Vocals
Truzzi Federico - Guitar and orchestra
Lorenzo Costi - Bass
Francesco Zanarelli - Drums
Fabrizio Incao - Guitar