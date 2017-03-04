Il nuovo album dei CANNIBAL CORPSE
si intitolerà "Red Before Black
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 3 novembre su etichetta Metal Blade Records
.
Il disco è stato registrato presso i Mana Recording Studios
con il produttore Erik Rutan
e avrà la seguente tracklist:01. Only One Will Die
02. Red Before Black
03. Code Of The Slashers
04. Shedding My Human Skin
05. Remaimed
06. Firestorm Vengeance
07. Heads Shoveled Off
08. Corpus Delicti
09. Scavenger Consuming Death
10. In The Midst Of Ruin
11. Destroyed Without A Trace
12. Hideous Ichor