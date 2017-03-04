Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Cannibal Corpse, i dettagli del nuovo album "Red Before Black"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei CANNIBAL CORPSE si intitolerà "Red Before Black" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 3 novembre su etichetta Metal Blade Records.

Il disco è stato registrato presso i Mana Recording Studios con il produttore Erik Rutan e avrà la seguente tracklist:

01. Only One Will Die
02. Red Before Black
03. Code Of The Slashers
04. Shedding My Human Skin
05. Remaimed
06. Firestorm Vengeance
07. Heads Shoveled Off
08. Corpus Delicti
09. Scavenger Consuming Death
10. In The Midst Of Ruin
11. Destroyed Without A Trace
12. Hideous Ichor


Immagine

Avatar Inserito il 08 settembre 2017 alle 15:53

l'ho già detto altrove ma bisogna ribadirlo: copertina davvero brutta e titolo pessimo. Spero abbiano messo tutto nella musica. Red Before Black, bah... Fart Before Shit...

Pubblicata il: 08 settembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
