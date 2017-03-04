Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Primal Fear, i dettagli della raccolta "Best Of Fear"

Immagine Il prossimo 10 novembre i tedeschi PRIMAL FEAR pubblicheranno la nuova raccolta "Best Of Fear" su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.

L'opera è un doppio album che raccoglie il meglio degli ultimi dieci anni della band e quattro nuove canzoni realizzate appositamente per l'occasione, tra cui la cover di "If Looks Could Kill" degli HEART ascoltabile di seguito.

Ecco la tracklist:

CD1
Area 16 (new song)
Predator (new song)
If Looks Could Kill (new song)
Thrill Of Speed (new song)
The End Is Near
Strike
Sign Of Fear
In Metal We Trust
When Death Comes Knocking
Six Times Dead
Angels Of Mercy
Unbreakable
Riding The Eagle
Rulebreaker
King For A Day
Bad Guys Wear Black
CD2
Everytime It Rains (feat. Simone Simons)
We Walk Without Fear
Fighting The Darkness (long version)
Hands Of Time
One Night In December
The Sky Is Burning
Where Angels Die
Black Rain
Born With A Broken Heart (feat. Liv) (Remix)
Born Again
The Man (That I Don’t Know)





Pubblicata il: 07 settembre 2017
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
