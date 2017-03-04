Il prossimo 10 novembre l'etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
pubblicherà il nuovo album dei PINK CREAM 69
, "Headstrong
".
Il disco, che celebra i 30 anni di carriera della band, è stato prodotto dal bassista Dennis Ward
ed è anticipato dal singolo "We Bow To None
", ascoltabile di seguito.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. We Bow To None
02. Walls Come Down
03. Unite And Divide
04. No More Fear
05. Man Of Sorrow
06. Path Of Destiny
07. Vagrant Of The Night
08. Bloodsucker
09. Whistleblower
10. The Other Man
Bonus live album (Recorded in 2013 in Ludwigsburg, Germany):
01. Special
02. Talk To The Moon
03. Break The Silence
04. Do You Like It Like That
05. The Spirit
06. Livin’ My Life For You
07. Wasted Years
08. Welcome The Night
09. Shame