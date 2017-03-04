Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Pink Cream 69, i dettagli del nuovo album "Headstrong"

Immagine Il prossimo 10 novembre l'etichetta Frontiers Music Srl pubblicherà il nuovo album dei PINK CREAM 69, "Headstrong".

Il disco, che celebra i 30 anni di carriera della band, è stato prodotto dal bassista Dennis Ward ed è anticipato dal singolo "We Bow To None", ascoltabile di seguito.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. We Bow To None
02. Walls Come Down
03. Unite And Divide
04. No More Fear
05. Man Of Sorrow
06. Path Of Destiny
07. Vagrant Of The Night
08. Bloodsucker
09. Whistleblower
10. The Other Man
Bonus live album (Recorded in 2013 in Ludwigsburg, Germany):
01. Special
02. Talk To The Moon
03. Break The Silence
04. Do You Like It Like That
05. The Spirit
06. Livin’ My Life For You
07. Wasted Years
08. Welcome The Night
09. Shame





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 05 settembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
Chickenfoot
LV
9.99 € / CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Thrice
Anthology
18.99 € / 2-CD
Copertina
Carcass
Symphonies of sickness
14.99 € / LP (Riedizione)
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
05 settembre 2017
05 settembre 2017
05 settembre 2017
05 settembre 2017
05 settembre 2017
05 settembre 2017
05 settembre 2017
04 settembre 2017
04 settembre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading