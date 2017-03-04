Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Sevendust, primo singolo solita per Lajon Witherspoon

Immagine Il cantante dei SEVENDUST Lajon Witherspoon ha reso disponibile in streaming il suo primo singolo solista, intitolato "Love Song".

Potete ascoltare una anteprima del brano a questo indirizzo oppure interamente su Spotify.
I think it resonates with what's going on in the world today.

When I sing and people hear my voice, I have to believe they'll compare it to SEVENDUST, which I don't mind, because that's where my roots are. But I think my stuff will definitely have rock and a lot more soul. SEVENDUST has a groove, but I think I'll be a little bit different.

Pubblicata il: 05 settembre 2017
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
