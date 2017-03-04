Il cantante dei SEVENDUST Lajon Witherspoon
ha reso disponibile in streaming il suo primo singolo solista, intitolato "Love Song
".
I think it resonates with what's going on in the world today.
When I sing and people hear my voice, I have to believe they'll compare it to SEVENDUST, which I don't mind, because that's where my roots are. But I think my stuff will definitely have rock and a lot more soul. SEVENDUST has a groove, but I think I'll be a little bit different.