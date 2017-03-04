Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Revertigo, nuova band per Mats Levén e Anders Wikström

L'etichetta Frontiers Music Srl ha annunciato la nascita dei REVERTIGO, una nuova band formata dal cantante Mats Levén e dal chitarrista Anders Wikström, già membri di CANDLEMASS, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA e TREAT.

La coppia sta lavorando al proprio album di debutto, previsto per l'inizio del 2018.
Mats and I always had an idea of creating something that would celebrate the fact that we really enjoy working together, but with busy separate music careers, it wasn't until 2016, we sat down and concentrated on new songs with a firm plan.
The fact that we, besides writing for other international artists, hadn't done a proper album together in twenty-five years also gave the writing and recording process of REVERTIGO a purpose.
Il duo si è occupato della incisione di tutti gli strumenti, supportati dal batterista Thomas Broman. Il mixaggio del materiale è stato curato da Peter Mansson presso i Mir Studios di Stoccolma, mentre il mastering è stato effettuato da Svante Forsbäck presso i Chartmakers.


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 05 settembre 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
Care Bears
With Love
44.99 € / Felpa donna (verde, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Hammerfall
Gates of Dalhalla
24.99 € / DVD & 2-CD (DigiBook, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
3 Doors Down
Greatest hits
17.99 € / CD
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
05 settembre 2017
05 settembre 2017
05 settembre 2017
05 settembre 2017
05 settembre 2017
05 settembre 2017
05 settembre 2017
04 settembre 2017
04 settembre 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading