L'etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
ha annunciato la nascita dei REVERTIGO
, una nuova band formata dal cantante Mats Levén
e dal chitarrista Anders Wikström
, già membri di CANDLEMASS
, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA
e TREAT
.
La coppia sta lavorando al proprio album di debutto, previsto per l'inizio del 2018.
Mats and I always had an idea of creating something that would celebrate the fact that we really enjoy working together, but with busy separate music careers, it wasn't until 2016, we sat down and concentrated on new songs with a firm plan.
The fact that we, besides writing for other international artists, hadn't done a proper album together in twenty-five years also gave the writing and recording process of REVERTIGO a purpose.
Il duo si è occupato della incisione di tutti gli strumenti, supportati dal batterista Thomas Broman
. Il mixaggio del materiale è stato curato da Peter Mansson
presso i Mir Studios
di Stoccolma, mentre il mastering è stato effettuato da Svante Forsbäck
presso i Chartmakers
.