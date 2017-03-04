Il prossimo 27 ottobre i DELAIN
concluderanno i festeggiamenti dei loro primi dieci anni di carriera con la pubblicazione del CD, DVD e Blu-ray "A Decade Of Delain: Live At Paradiso
".
L'opera immortala il concerto della band dello scorso 10 dicembre 2016 al Paradiso
di Amsterdam, a cui hanno partecipato Alissa White-Gluz
, Burton C. Bell
, Marco Hietala
e Liv Kristine
. Eccone la tracklist:01. Intro (The Monarch)
02. Hands Of Gold (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)
03. Suckerpunch
04. The Glory And The Scum
05. Get The Devil Out Of Me
06. Army Of Dolls
07. The Hurricane
08. April Rain
09. Where Is The Blood (featuring Burton C. Bell)
10. Here Come The Vultures
11. Fire With Fire
12. The Tragedy Of The Commons (featuring Alissa White-Gluz)
13. Danse Macabre
14. Sleepwalkers Dream (featuring Rob van der Loo, Sander Zoer, and Guus Eikens)
15. Your Body Is A Battleground (featuring Marco Hietala)
16. Stay Forever
17. See Me In Shadow (featuring Liv Kristine and Elianne Anemaat)
18. The Gathering
19. Pristine (featuring George Oosthoek)
20. Mother Machine
21. Sing To Me (featuring Marco Hietala)
22. Don’t Let Go
23. We Are The Others
DVD/Blu-ray bonus:
01. We Are The Others – A Decade Of Delain (documentary)
02. We Are The Others (live at Masters Of Rock 2015)
03. Suckerpunch (official music video)