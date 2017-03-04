Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Europe, video e tracklist del nuovo album "Walk The Earth"

"Walk The Earth", è il titolo del nuovo album degli svedesi EUROPE, in uscita il prossimo 20 Ottobre attraverso la label del gruppo stesso Hell & Back/Silver Lining Music. L'album segue quello del 2015 "War Of Kings" ed è stato registrato a Londra negli Abbey Road studios e prodotto da Dave Cobb

Di seguito la tracklist e il video della titetrack

Walk The Earth" track listing:

01. Walk The Earth
02. The Siege
03. Kingdom United
04. Pictures
05. Election Day
06. Wolves
07. GTO
08. Haze
09. Whenever You're Ready
10. Turn To Dust





Pubblicata il: 04 settembre 2017
Fonte: Blabbermouth

Notizia segnalata da
Marco ’Metalfreak’ Pezza
