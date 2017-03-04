"Walk The Earth
", è il titolo del nuovo album degli svedesi EUROPE
, in uscita il prossimo 20 Ottobre attraverso la label del gruppo stesso Hell & Back/Silver Lining Music. L'album segue quello del 2015 "War Of Kings" ed è stato registrato a Londra negli Abbey Road studios e prodotto da Dave Cobb
Di seguito la tracklist e il video della titetrack
Walk The Earth" track listing:
01. Walk The Earth
02. The Siege
03. Kingdom United
04. Pictures
05. Election Day
06. Wolves
07. GTO
08. Haze
09. Whenever You're Ready
10. Turn To Dust