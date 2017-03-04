In una recente intervista a KNAC.COM
il bassista Tim Gaines
ha dichiarato di aver ufficialmente lasciato gli STRYPER
.
La motivazione sembra essere il suo divorzio, che ha imposto una pausa alla band.
The STRYPER thing is a touchy subject right now. I can't really elaborate on too much of it. You would probably be the first person that I would say to that I am officially no longer a member of the band. It's been out there for about a year now that things have been going sour. It hasn't been officially said by either myself or the band, but, yeah, I'm no longer working with them.
Nobody bothered to look into why I got a divorce. It was twenty years of a bad marriage, but nobody bothers to look into the abuse and all the stuff that went along with it. They just see me getting a divorce and getting remarried and come to their conclusions. So whatever. People will be the way that they are. There's nothing I can do about it. I'm not the only guy in STRYPER to have gotten a divorce. Everybody in the band is married to divorced people. And I'm the bad guy, but everybody else has done it too, so? Whatever. Live in glass houses and everything will be exposed at some point or another.