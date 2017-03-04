Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Jeff Scott Soto, i dettagli del nuovo album "Retribution"

Immagine Il nuovo album solista di JEFF SCOTT SOTO si intitolerà "Retribution" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 10 novembre su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.

il disco è stato composto e prodotto dallo stesso Soto e da Howie Simon ed è anticipato dal singolo "Breakout", ascoltabile di seguito.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Retribution
02. Inside/Outside
03. Rage Of The Year
04. Reign Again
05. Feels Like Forever
06. Last Time
07. Bullet For My Baby
08. Song For Joey
09. Breakout
10. Dedicate To You
11. Autumn

Ecco i musicisti che hanno suonato sull'album:

Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals, Keyboards
Howie Simon – Guitar, Bass (except on "Reign Again" and "Song For Joey")
Edu Cominato - Drums
August Zadra - Guitar on "Reign Again"
Stephen Sturm - Guitar on "Reign Again"
Carlos Costa - Bass on "Reign Again"
Paul Mendonca - Guitar, Keyboards, Bass on "Song For Joey"





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 31 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
Eskimo Callboy
Polar Bear
17.99 € / T-Shirt (nero, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Coca Cola
Can
7.99 € / Set di bicchieri (Set di 3, 0,35 l)
Copertina
Nemesis Now
Fangs
11.99 € / Portacenere (poliresina)
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
31 agosto 2017
31 agosto 2017
31 agosto 2017
31 agosto 2017
31 agosto 2017
31 agosto 2017
31 agosto 2017
31 agosto 2017
31 agosto 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading