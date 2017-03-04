Il nuovo album solista di JEFF SCOTT SOTO
si intitolerà "Retribution
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 10 novembre su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
.
il disco è stato composto e prodotto dallo stesso Soto e da Howie Simon
ed è anticipato dal singolo "Breakout
", ascoltabile di seguito.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Retribution
02. Inside/Outside
03. Rage Of The Year
04. Reign Again
05. Feels Like Forever
06. Last Time
07. Bullet For My Baby
08. Song For Joey
09. Breakout
10. Dedicate To You
11. Autumn
Ecco i musicisti che hanno suonato sull'album:Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals, Keyboards
Howie Simon – Guitar, Bass (except on "Reign Again" and "Song For Joey")
Edu Cominato - Drums
August Zadra - Guitar on "Reign Again"
Stephen Sturm - Guitar on "Reign Again"
Carlos Costa - Bass on "Reign Again"
Paul Mendonca - Guitar, Keyboards, Bass on "Song For Joey"