Gli AIRBOURNE
pubblicheranno il prossimo 29 settembre il box-set "Diamond Cuts
" su etichetta Nettwerk
.
L'opera è composta dai primi tre album della band, "Runnin Wild
", "No Guts. No Glory.
" e "Black Dog Barking
", dalla raccolta "Diamond Cuts - The B-Sides
", contenente le inedite "Money
" e "Heavy Weight Lover
", e dal bonus DVD "It's All For Rock 'N' Roll
".
Nel player di seguito potete ascoltare "Money
".
'Money' was found covered in piles of dust and reel to reel tape. It was part of the recording sessions for 'No Guts. No Glory.', and, for some reason, it just didn't make the album, but hearing it again today we're pumped to get it out there.