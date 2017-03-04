Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Butcher Babies, i primi dettagli del nuovo album "Lilith"

Immagine Il nuovo e terzo album dei BUTCHER BABIES si intitolerà "Lilith" e sarà pubblicato durante l'autunno su etichetta Century Media.

Il disco, successore di "Take It Like A Man", è stato prodotto da Steve Evetts e segna il debutto in studio del batterista Chase Brickenden.
Historically, Lilith has become demonized as a representation of promiscuity and disobedience. We, however, see her as a positive figure. A symbol of autonomy, sexual equality, and full control over your own destiny.

Lilith is the supreme representation of the left-hand path woman: independent, having discarded the patriarchal yoke, and not afraid to use all the tools available to her, including her sexuality, to gain the most out of existence. The eels in the cover art represent sleek symbolism of new beginnings and adventure.

With this album, we have musically taken a leap through old boundaries and landed in new oceans. It is said that a the dream or visions of eels is confirmation that the path we currently lead is the right one.

In this new chapter of BUTCHER BABIES, we welcome evolution as we bare ourselves with 'Lilith'.
Pubblicata il: 30 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
