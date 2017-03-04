Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

The Dark Element, nuova band per Anette Olzon e Jani Liimatainen

Immagine L'ex-cantante dei NIGHTWISH Anette Olzon e l'ex-chitarrista dei SONATA ARCTICA Jani Liimatainen hanno dato vita a un nuovo progetto denominato THE DARK ELEMENT.

La band debutterà con un album omonimo il prossimo 10 novembre su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.. La formazione è la seguente:

Anette Olzon – Lead Vocals
Jani Liimatainen – Guitars, Keyboards, Programming
Jonas Kuhlberg – Bass
Jani “Hurtsi” Hurula – Drums

Ospiti del disco sono:

Jarkko Lahti
Petri Aho
Anssi Stenberg
Niilo Sevänen

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera e lo streaming di "The Dark Element":

01. The Dark Element
02. My Sweet Mystery
03. Last Good Day
04. Here’s To You
05. Someone You Used To Know
06. Dead To Me
07. Halo
08. I Cannot Raise The Dead
09. The Ghost And The Reaper
10. Heaven Of Your Heart
11. Only One Who Knows Me





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 30 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
