L'ex-cantante dei NIGHTWISH Anette Olzon
e l'ex-chitarrista dei SONATA ARCTICA Jani Liimatainen
hanno dato vita a un nuovo progetto denominato THE DARK ELEMENT
.
La band debutterà con un album omonimo il prossimo 10 novembre su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.
. La formazione è la seguente:Anette Olzon – Lead Vocals
Jani Liimatainen – Guitars, Keyboards, Programming
Jonas Kuhlberg – Bass
Jani “Hurtsi” Hurula – Drums
Ospiti del disco sono:Jarkko Lahti
Petri Aho
Anssi Stenberg
Niilo Sevänen
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera e lo streaming di "The Dark Element
":01. The Dark Element
02. My Sweet Mystery
03. Last Good Day
04. Here’s To You
05. Someone You Used To Know
06. Dead To Me
07. Halo
08. I Cannot Raise The Dead
09. The Ghost And The Reaper
10. Heaven Of Your Heart
11. Only One Who Knows Me