Ancient Vvisdom, i dettagli del nuovo album "33"

Immagine Gli americani ANCIENT VVISDOM hanno firmato con ARGONAUTA Records per la pubblicazione del nuovo album "33", successore di "A Godlike Inferno" (2011), "Deathlike" (2013) e "Sacrificial" (2014).

Il primo singolo "Light of Lucifer" è disponibile da oggi:





"33" verrà pubblicato in CD da Argonauta Records il 13 ottobre. I pre-ordini sono attivi.

Tracklist:

1. Ascending Eternally
2. Light Of Lucifer
3. In The Name Of Satan
4. True Will
5. The Infernal One
6. Summoning Eternal Light
7. Rise Fallen Angel
8. 33
9. The Great Beast
10. Lux
11. Dispelling Darkness


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 28 agosto 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
