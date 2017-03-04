Gli americani ANCIENT VVISDOM
hanno firmato con ARGONAUTA Records
per la pubblicazione del nuovo album "33
", successore di "A Godlike Inferno
" (2011), "Deathlike
" (2013) e "Sacrificial
" (2014).
Il primo singolo "Light of Lucifer
" è disponibile da oggi:
"33
" verrà pubblicato in CD da Argonauta Records
il 13 ottobre. I pre-ordini
sono attivi.
Tracklist:1. Ascending Eternally
2. Light Of Lucifer
3. In The Name Of Satan
4. True Will
5. The Infernal One
6. Summoning Eternal Light
7. Rise Fallen Angel
8. 33
9. The Great Beast
10. Lux
11. Dispelling Darkness