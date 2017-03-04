Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Alissa White-Gluz, qualche dettaglio sul suo prossimo album solista

La voce degli ARCH ENEMY Alissa White-Gluz sta lavorando al proprio album di debutto solista, che avverrà con il moniker ALISSA.

L'idea di fare un album solista è venuta dalla sua tour manager Angela Gossow:
[Angela] was, like, 'Well, you need something. You need something that you can do, because I know you're a workaholic and you're not gonna be able to just sit there like this waiting for the next ARCH ENEMY tour. And she's totally right — I needed something else to be able to work on. And also, I have a lot of ideas that maybe don't sound like ARCH ENEMY and it would be kind of silly to just force them into ARCH ENEMY.
Of course, on the album itself we're gonna have real musicians playing all of these things, but in terms of just getting the style down and the songwriting, it's something that I need to start on my own.
Ospiti del disco saranno Oliver Palotai dei KAMELOT e l'ex-chitarrista dei NEVERMORE Jeff Loomis.


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 28 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
