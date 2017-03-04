La voce degli ARCH ENEMY Alissa White-Gluz
sta lavorando al proprio album di debutto solista, che avverrà con il moniker ALISSA
.
L'idea di fare un album solista è venuta dalla sua tour manager Angela Gossow
:
[Angela] was, like, 'Well, you need something. You need something that you can do, because I know you're a workaholic and you're not gonna be able to just sit there like this waiting for the next ARCH ENEMY tour. And she's totally right — I needed something else to be able to work on. And also, I have a lot of ideas that maybe don't sound like ARCH ENEMY and it would be kind of silly to just force them into ARCH ENEMY.
Of course, on the album itself we're gonna have real musicians playing all of these things, but in terms of just getting the style down and the songwriting, it's something that I need to start on my own.
Ospiti del disco saranno Oliver Palotai
dei KAMELOT
e l'ex-chitarrista dei NEVERMORE Jeff Loomis
.