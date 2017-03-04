Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Jag Panzer, il lyric video di "Foggy Dew"

Nel player di seguito potete guardare il nuovo lyric video dei JAG PANZER, realizzato per la canzone "Foggy Dew". La clip è stata realizzata dal chitarrista Mark Briody.
Foggy Dew’ was a song I grew up with. My Father used to sing it often. He also told me stories of the Easter Rising in Ireland, the same stories his father told him. It was a challenge to record a classic song that has already been covered many times. But I think we were able to bring a different flavor to the song.
Il brano è tratto dall'album "The Deviant Chord", in uscita il prossimo 29 settembre su etichetta Steamhammer/SPV.





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Avatar Inserito il 25 agosto 2017 alle 17:26

Mah, pezzo che può essere interessante come bonus track ma per ora non ho sentito vera ciccia in questo disco. Rimango comunque fiducioso mentre attendo di ascoltarlo tutto \m/

Leggi la discussione completa

Pubblicata il: 25 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Iron Maiden
Powerslave
22.99 € / LP (Vinile colorato, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Die Happy
1000th show live
19.99 € / 2-CD
Copertina
Manowar
The lord of steel
43.99 € / 2-LP (Picture, Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Destruction
Spiritual Genocide
18.99 € / LP (Picture)
Ultime notizie
18 agosto 2017
04 marzo 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading