Nel player di seguito potete guardare il nuovo lyric video dei JAG PANZER
, realizzato per la canzone "Foggy Dew
". La clip è stata realizzata dal chitarrista Mark Briody
.
’Foggy Dew’ was a song I grew up with. My Father used to sing it often. He also told me stories of the Easter Rising in Ireland, the same stories his father told him. It was a challenge to record a classic song that has already been covered many times. But I think we were able to bring a different flavor to the song.
Il brano è tratto dall'album "The Deviant Chord
", in uscita il prossimo 29 settembre su etichetta Steamhammer/SPV
.