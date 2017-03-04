I CYHRA
sono la nuova band guidata dall'ex-cantante maschile degli AMARANTHE Jake E.
e dall'ex-chitarrista degli IN FLAMES Jesper Strömblad
, a cui si sono aggiunti Peter Ewers
e Alex Landenburg
.
Il gruppo pubblicherà il proprio album di debutto "Letters to Myself
" il prossimo 20 ottobre su etichetta Spinefarm Records
. Il disco sarà anticipato dal singolo "Karma
", il cui videoclip sarà disponibile dal prossimo 8 settembre.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:1. Karma
2. Heartrage
3. Here to Save You
4. Muted Life
5. Closure
6. Letter to Myself
7. Dark Clarity
8. Holding Your Breath
9. Rescue Ride
10. Black Wings
11. Inside a Lullaby
12. Dead to Me
13. Letters to Myself