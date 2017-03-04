Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Cyhra, i dettagli dell'album di debutto

Immagine I CYHRA sono la nuova band guidata dall'ex-cantante maschile degli AMARANTHE Jake E. e dall'ex-chitarrista degli IN FLAMES Jesper Strömblad, a cui si sono aggiunti Peter Ewers e Alex Landenburg.

Il gruppo pubblicherà il proprio album di debutto "Letters to Myself" il prossimo 20 ottobre su etichetta Spinefarm Records. Il disco sarà anticipato dal singolo "Karma", il cui videoclip sarà disponibile dal prossimo 8 settembre.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

1. Karma
2. Heartrage
3. Here to Save You
4. Muted Life
5. Closure
6. Letter to Myself
7. Dark Clarity
8. Holding Your Breath
9. Rescue Ride
10. Black Wings
11. Inside a Lullaby
12. Dead to Me
13. Letters to Myself


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 25 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
