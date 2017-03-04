Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Avenged Sevenfold, ascolta la loro versione di "God Only Knows"

Nel player di seguito potete ascoltare il brano "God Only Knows" nella nuova versione realizzata dagli AVENGED SEVENFOLD. La versione originale della canzone è stata realizzata dai THE BEACH BOYS.

Il brano è stato registrato con il produttore Joe Barresi.
M. Shadows ha scritto precedentemente:

We love the idea of putting out music in a non-conventional way. We also love making albums, so this allowed us to do both. This was all put into motion when we made the original recording for 'The Stage', so it all feels cohesive; We put out 'The Stage' and let it sink in for seven months, and now we can add to that piece of work. This way, throughout the cycle you'll be able to hear new music while going back to the original album.

The idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey.






Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 25 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
Copertina
Strapping Young Lad
City
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Tiamat
Wildhoney
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Ultime notizie
18 agosto 2017
04 marzo 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
25 agosto 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading