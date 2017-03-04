Nel player di seguito potete ascoltare il brano "God Only Knows
" nella nuova versione realizzata dagli AVENGED SEVENFOLD
. La versione originale della canzone è stata realizzata dai THE BEACH BOYS
.
Il brano è stato registrato con il produttore Joe Barresi
.
M. Shadows ha scritto precedentemente:
We love the idea of putting out music in a non-conventional way. We also love making albums, so this allowed us to do both. This was all put into motion when we made the original recording for 'The Stage', so it all feels cohesive; We put out 'The Stage' and let it sink in for seven months, and now we can add to that piece of work. This way, throughout the cycle you'll be able to hear new music while going back to the original album.
The idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey.