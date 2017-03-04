Nel player YouTube in calce alla notizia potete guardare il lyric video di "Radio Silence
", una nuova canzone degli STYX
.
Il brano è tratto dal sedicesimo album in studio della band, "The Mission
", disponibile dallo scorso giugno su etichetta Alpha Dog 2T/UMe
con la seguente tracklist:01. Overture
02. Gone Gone Gone
03. Hundred Million Miles From Home
04. Trouble At The Big Show
05. Locomotive
06. Radio Silence
07. The Greater Good
08. Time May Bend
09. Ten Thousand Ways To Be Wrong
10. Red Storm
11. All Systems Stable
12. Khedive
13. The Outpost
14. Mission to Mars