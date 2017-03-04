I TRIVIUM
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album dal titolo "The Sin And The Sentence
" il prossimo 20 ottobre su etichetta Roadrunner Records
.
Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "The Heart From Your Hate
", il cui videoclip è disponibile nel player di seguito, ed è stato prodotto da Josh Wilbur
presso gli Hybrid Studios
.
L'opera segna il debutto in studio con la band del batterista Alex Bent
e avrà la seguente tracklist:01. The Sin And The Sentence
02. Beyond Oblivion
03. Other Worlds
04. The Heart From Your Hate
05. Betrayer
06. The Wretchedness Inside
07. Endless Night
08. Sever The Hand
09. Beauty In The Sorrow
10. The Revanchist
11. Thrown Into The Fire