I GWAR
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "The Blood Of Gods
" il prossimo 20 ottobre su etichetta Metal Blade
.
Il disco è stato prodotto, mixato e masterizzato da Ronan Chris "Lord God" Murphy
ed è anticipato dal singolo "Fuck This Place
", il cui videoclip è disponibile di seguito.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. War On GWAR
02. Viking Death Machine
03. El Presidente
04. I’ll Be Your Monster
05. Auroch
06. Swarm
07. The Sordid Soliloquy Of Sawborg Destructo
08. Death to Dickie Duncan
09. Crushed By The Cross
10. Fuck This Place
11. Phantom Limb
12. If You Want Blood (You Got It) (AC/DC cover)