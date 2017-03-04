Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Foo Fighters, il videoclip di "The Sky Is A Neighborhood"

Immagine Nel player di seguito potete guardare il nuovo videoclip dei FOO FIGHTERS, realizzato per la canzone "The Sky Is A Neighborhood".
One night I was lying out looking up at stars. Just imagining all of these stars as places that have life on them as well, and I decided that the sky is a neighborhood, that we need to keep our shit together in order to survive in this universe full of life. But I had no music yet. I just had the title. So every day I would walk around, kind of humming this thing in my head.
Il brano è tratto dal nuovo album della band, "Concrete And Gold", in uscita il prossimo 15 settembre su etichetta Roswell/RCA con la seguente tracklist:

01. T-Shirt
02. Run
03. Make It Right
04. The Sky Is A Neighborhood
05. La Dee Da
06. Dirty Water
07. Arrows
08. Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)
09. Sunday Rain
10. The Line
11. Concrete And Gold





Pubblicata il: 23 agosto 2017
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
