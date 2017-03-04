Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Angel Nation, i dettagli del nuovo album "Aeon"

Immagine L'etichetta Inner Wound Recordings pubblicherà il prossimo 27 ottobre il nuovo album degli ANGEL NATION, intitolato "Aeon".

La band è stata fondata dalla cantante finlandese Elina Siirala, attualmente voce dei LEAVES' EYES.

Ospite del disco è Jukka Pelkonen (OMNIUM GATHERUM). L'artwork è stato curato dalla Darkgrove Design.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Burn The Witch
02. Blood Is On Your Hands
03. Breathe Again
04. Wonder Who You Are
05. Farewell
06. Free
07. Enough Is Enough
08. Music Plays
09. Fireflies
10. Destination


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 23 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Smashing Pumpkins
Mellon collie and the infinite sadness
139.99 € / 6-CD & DVD (Ed. Limitata, BoxSet)
Copertina
Led Zeppelin
Celebration day
29.99 € / 2-CD & DVD & Blu-ray
Copertina
Kotzreiz
Punk bleibt Punk
13.99 € / LP
Copertina
Strapping Young Lad
City
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Ultime notizie
18 agosto 2017
04 marzo 2017
24 agosto 2017
24 agosto 2017
23 agosto 2017
23 agosto 2017
23 agosto 2017
23 agosto 2017
23 agosto 2017
23 agosto 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading