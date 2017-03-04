L'etichetta Inner Wound Recordings
pubblicherà il prossimo 27 ottobre il nuovo album degli ANGEL NATION
, intitolato "Aeon
".
La band è stata fondata dalla cantante finlandese Elina Siirala
, attualmente voce dei LEAVES' EYES
.
Ospite del disco è Jukka Pelkonen
(OMNIUM GATHERUM
). L'artwork è stato curato dalla Darkgrove Design
.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Burn The Witch
02. Blood Is On Your Hands
03. Breathe Again
04. Wonder Who You Are
05. Farewell
06. Free
07. Enough Is Enough
08. Music Plays
09. Fireflies
10. Destination