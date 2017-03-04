Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

10 Years, i dettagli del nuovo album "(How To Live) As Ghosts"

Immagine I 10 YEARS ritornano con il nuovo album in studio "(How To Live) As Ghosts", con il quale danno il bentornato a Brian Vodinh e Matt Wantland.

L'ottavo disco della band è stato prodotto da Nick Raskulinecz e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 27 ottobre su etichetta Mascot.
It's funny. I named our last record 'From Birth To Burial' (2015) because I thought it was our final record. It just didn't feel like 10 YEARS without Brian and Matt, and having them back is really a reunion of the core writing team. This new record actually feels like a real rebirth for the band.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera e, a seguire, lo streaming del primo singolo "Novacaine":

01. The Messenger
02. Novacaine
03. Burnout
04. Catacombs
05. Ghosts
06. Blood Red Sky
07. Phantoms
08. Vampires
09. Halos
10. Lucky You
11. Insomnia





Pubblicata il: 22 agosto 2017
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
