I 10 YEARS
ritornano con il nuovo album in studio "(How To Live) As Ghosts
", con il quale danno il bentornato a Brian Vodinh
e Matt Wantland
.
L'ottavo disco della band è stato prodotto da Nick Raskulinecz
e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 27 ottobre su etichetta Mascot
.
It's funny. I named our last record 'From Birth To Burial' (2015) because I thought it was our final record. It just didn't feel like 10 YEARS without Brian and Matt, and having them back is really a reunion of the core writing team. This new record actually feels like a real rebirth for the band.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera e, a seguire, lo streaming del primo singolo "Novacaine
":01. The Messenger
02. Novacaine
03. Burnout
04. Catacombs
05. Ghosts
06. Blood Red Sky
07. Phantoms
08. Vampires
09. Halos
10. Lucky You
11. Insomnia