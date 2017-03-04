Di recente, l'etichetta discografica italiana Punishment 18 Records
ha messo sotto contratto la thrash metal band greca The Crucifier
per la release del nuovo e terzo album della carriera intitolato "Voices in my Head
". Le sessioni di registrazione si sono svolte presso i Clepsydra Studio
(Nightbreed, Chainsaw, Noise Disorder). Questa la tracklist:01. Open Your Eyes
02. Fake Truth
03. Born to be a Slave
04. Forgive and Don't Forget
05. Happy Faced Man
06. Imaginary God
07. Voices in my Head
08. Problems
09. Within Insanity
- The Crucifier
-http://myspace.com/devastationthrash
- Punishment 18 Records
-www.punishment18records.comwww.facebook.com/punishment18records