Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

The Crucifier, i dettagli del nuovo album "Voices In My Head"

Di recente, l'etichetta discografica italiana Punishment 18 Records ha messo sotto contratto la thrash metal band greca The Crucifier per la release del nuovo e terzo album della carriera intitolato "Voices in my Head". Le sessioni di registrazione si sono svolte presso i Clepsydra Studio (Nightbreed, Chainsaw, Noise Disorder). Questa la tracklist:

01. Open Your Eyes
02. Fake Truth
03. Born to be a Slave
04. Forgive and Don't Forget
05. Happy Faced Man
06. Imaginary God
07. Voices in my Head
08. Problems
09. Within Insanity


- The Crucifier -
http://myspace.com/devastationthrash
- Punishment 18 Records -
www.punishment18records.com
www.facebook.com/punishment18records


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 22 agosto 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa Punishment 18 Records

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
V.A.
Oi! aint dead
15.99 € / CD
Copertina
Crown The Empire
The fallout
13.99 € / CD
Copertina
Red Lamb
Red Lamb
22.99 € / CD & Poster & T-Shirt (nero)
Ultime notizie
18 agosto 2017
04 marzo 2017
22 agosto 2017
22 agosto 2017
22 agosto 2017
22 agosto 2017
22 agosto 2017
22 agosto 2017
22 agosto 2017
22 agosto 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading