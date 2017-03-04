Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Ensiferum, guarda il video di Way Of The Warrior

"Two Paths" è il titolo del nuovo album degli Ensiferum che sarà disponibile dal 15 settembre 2017 per Metal Blade Records.

Di seguito è possibile vedere il video del nuovo singolo “Way Of The Warrior“




Tracklist
01. Ajattomasta Unesta
02. For Those About to Fight for Metal
03. Way of the Warrior
04. Two Paths
05. King of Storms
06. Feast with Valkyries
07. Don’t You Say
08. I Will Never Kneel
09. God Is Dead
10. Hail to the Victor
11. Unettomaan Aikaan
12. God Is Dead (with clean vocals)
13. Don’t You Say (with clean vocals)

Immagine

Pubblicata il: 18 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Fabio De Carlo
