Nel video che segue è possibile vedere per intero l’ultimo show americano del “WorldWired”
tour, tenutosi il 16 agosto al Commonwealth Stadium
di Edmonton, in Canada con cui i Four Horsemen
stanno promuovendo l’ultimo album “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct“
. Setlist
Hardwired
Atlas, Rise!
For Whom The Bell Tolls
The Memory Remains
The Unforgiven
Now That We're Dead
Moth Into Flame
Wherever I May Roam
Halo On Fire
Hit The Lights
Sad But True
One
Master Of Puppets
Fade To Black
Seek And Destroy Encore
Blackened
Nothing Else Matters
Enter Sandman