Nel video che segue è possibile vedere per intero l’ultimo show americano deltour, tenutosi il 16 agosto aldi Edmonton, in Canada con cui istanno promuovendo l’ultimo album “HardwiredAtlas, Rise!For Whom The Bell TollsThe Memory RemainsThe UnforgivenNow That We're DeadMoth Into FlameWherever I May RoamHalo On FireHit The LightsSad But TrueOneMaster Of PuppetsFade To BlackSeek And DestroyBlackenedNothing Else MattersEnter Sandman