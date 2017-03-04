Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Metallica, ecco il video dell’ultimo show americano del “WorldWired” tour

Nel video che segue è possibile vedere per intero l’ultimo show americano del “WorldWired” tour, tenutosi il 16 agosto al Commonwealth Stadium di Edmonton, in Canada con cui i Four Horsemen stanno promuovendo l’ultimo album “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct“.

Setlist
Hardwired
Atlas, Rise!
For Whom The Bell Tolls
The Memory Remains
The Unforgiven
Now That We're Dead
Moth Into Flame
Wherever I May Roam
Halo On Fire
Hit The Lights
Sad But True
One
Master Of Puppets
Fade To Black
Seek And Destroy
Encore
Blackened
Nothing Else Matters
Enter Sandman

Pubblicata il: 18 agosto 2017
Fonte: metallica.com

Notizia segnalata da
Fabio De Carlo
