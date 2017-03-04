Dal 29 settembre 2017 tramite earMUSIC
, saranno disponibili "Land Of The Free" (Anniversary Edition)
, album storico dei Gamma Ray
, pubblicato nel 1995 è anche il primo album con Kai Hansen
alla voce, e lo storico Live "Alive '95" (Anniversary Edition)
Entrambe le ristampe saranno disponibil in digipak con alcune bonus trackCD1The original studio album. Remastered in 2017 by Eike Freese.
1. Rebellion In Dreamland
2. Man On A Mission
3. Fairytale
4. All Of The Damned
5. Rising Of The Damned
6. Gods Of Deliverance
7. Farewell
8. Salvation's Calling
9. Land Of The Free
10. The Saviour
11. Abyss Of The Void
12. Time To Break Free
13. AfterlifeCD2Including previously unreleased instrumentals, live in studio recordings, pre-production versions…
1. Heavy Metal Mania (Holocaust Cover)
2. As Time Goes By (Pre-Production Version)
3. The Silence ’95
4. Dream Healer (Instrumental – Live At Chameleon Studios 2017)
5. Tribute To The Past (Instrumental – Live At Chameleon Studios 2017)
6. Heaven Can Wait (Instrumental – Live At Chameleon Studios 2016)
7. Valley Of The King (Instrumental – Live At Chameleon Studios 2016)CD1Recorded in Milano, Paris, Madrid, Pamplona and Erlangen. Remastered in 2017 by Eike Freese.
1. Land Of The Free
2. Man On A Mission
3. Rebellion In Dreamland
4. Space Eater
5. Fairytale
6. Tribute To The Past
7. Heal Me
8. The Saviour
9. Abyss Of The Void
10. Ride The Sky (Helloween cover)
11. Future World (Helloween cover)
12. Heavy Metal Mania (Holocaust Cover)
13. Lust for Life (Non-European Bonus)CD2Recorded live in 1993 with Ralf Scheepers on vocals. Originally released as part of the US version - for the first time available in the rest of the world. Remastered in 2017 by Eike Freese.
1. No Return
2. Changes
3. Insanity And Genius
4. Last Before The Storm
5. Future Madhouse
6. Heading For Tomorrow
Photo credit: Fabio DeCarlo - All Rights Reserved © Metal.it