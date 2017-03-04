Dal 29 settembre 2017 tramite, saranno disponibili, album storico dei, pubblicato nel 1995 è anche il primo album conalla voce, e lo storico Live "Alive '95" (Anniversary Edition)Entrambe le ristampe saranno disponibil in digipak con alcune bonus track1. Rebellion In Dreamland2. Man On A Mission3. Fairytale4. All Of The Damned5. Rising Of The Damned6. Gods Of Deliverance7. Farewell8. Salvation's Calling9. Land Of The Free10. The Saviour11. Abyss Of The Void12. Time To Break Free13. Afterlife1. Heavy Metal Mania (Holocaust Cover)2. As Time Goes By (Pre-Production Version)3. The Silence ’954. Dream Healer (Instrumental – Live At Chameleon Studios 2017)5. Tribute To The Past (Instrumental – Live At Chameleon Studios 2017)6. Heaven Can Wait (Instrumental – Live At Chameleon Studios 2016)7. Valley Of The King (Instrumental – Live At Chameleon Studios 2016)1. Land Of The Free2. Man On A Mission3. Rebellion In Dreamland4. Space Eater5. Fairytale6. Tribute To The Past7. Heal Me8. The Saviour9. Abyss Of The Void10. Ride The Sky (Helloween cover)11. Future World (Helloween cover)12. Heavy Metal Mania (Holocaust Cover)13. Lust for Life (Non-European Bonus)1. No Return2. Changes3. Insanity And Genius4. Last Before The Storm5. Future Madhouse6. Heading For TomorrowPhoto credit: Fabio DeCarlo - All Rights Reserved © Metal.it