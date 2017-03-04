Il nuovo album dei THE UNGUIDED
si intitolerà "And The Battle Royale
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 10 novembre su etichetta Napalm Records
.
Il disco segna il debutto in studio del nuovo cantante Jonathan Thorpenberg
e sarà accompagnato da un live DVD aggiuntivo nella versione digipack che immortala l'ultimo concerto della band in Svezia con il vecchio cantante Roland Johansson
.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:CD:
01. Death’s Sting
02. The Heartbleed Bug
03. Legendary
04. Dark Metamorphosis
05. A Link to the Past
06. Anchor Stone (of the World)
07. Manipulate Fear
08. Force of Nature
09. King’s Fall
10. Nighttaker (Bonus Track)
11. Daybreaker (Bonus Track)
12. Nighttaker (Live) (Bonus Track)
LIVE DVD (bonus):
01. Becoming Death (Intro) (Live)
02. Enraged (Live)
03. King of Clubs (Live)
04. Blodbad (Live)
05. Heartseeker (Live)
06. Green Eyed Demon (Feat. Christoffer Andersson) (Live)
07. Unguided Entity (Live)
08. Betrayer of the Code (Feat. John Bengtsson) (Live)
09. Operation: E.A.E. (Live)
10. Eye of the Thylacine (Live)
11. Inherit the Earth (Live)
12. The Worst Day (Revisited) (Live)
13. Nighttaker (Live)
14. Phoenix Down (Live)
15. Hate (and Other Triumps) (Live)