The Unguided, i dettagli del nuovo album "And The Battle Royale"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei THE UNGUIDED si intitolerà "And The Battle Royale" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 10 novembre su etichetta Napalm Records.

Il disco segna il debutto in studio del nuovo cantante Jonathan Thorpenberg e sarà accompagnato da un live DVD aggiuntivo nella versione digipack che immortala l'ultimo concerto della band in Svezia con il vecchio cantante Roland Johansson.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

CD:
01. Death’s Sting
02. The Heartbleed Bug
03. Legendary
04. Dark Metamorphosis
05. A Link to the Past
06. Anchor Stone (of the World)
07. Manipulate Fear
08. Force of Nature
09. King’s Fall
10. Nighttaker (Bonus Track)
11. Daybreaker (Bonus Track)
12. Nighttaker (Live) (Bonus Track)

LIVE DVD (bonus):
01. Becoming Death (Intro) (Live)
02. Enraged (Live)
03. King of Clubs (Live)
04. Blodbad (Live)
05. Heartseeker (Live)
06. Green Eyed Demon (Feat. Christoffer Andersson) (Live)
07. Unguided Entity (Live)
08. Betrayer of the Code (Feat. John Bengtsson) (Live)
09. Operation: E.A.E. (Live)
10. Eye of the Thylacine (Live)
11. Inherit the Earth (Live)
12. The Worst Day (Revisited) (Live)
13. Nighttaker (Live)
14. Phoenix Down (Live)
15. Hate (and Other Triumps) (Live)


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 10 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
