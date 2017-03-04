Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Amberian Dawn, i dettagli del nuovo album "Darkness Of Eternity"

Immagine Gli AMBERIAN DAWN pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Darkness Of Eternity" il prossimo 10 novembre su etichetta Napalm Records.
'Darkness Of Eternity' is one of the most emotional AMBERIAN DAWN albums so far. It's got some really bombastic songs in mood of dark and symphonic melodic metal and in contrast to that also some really poppy songs too.

For me, it's really hard to stick in one genre only and I constantly want to compose different kinds of songs!
Il disco è stato registrato presso i Finnvox Studios e mixato e masterizzato da Mikko Karmila e Mika Jussila, e avrà la seguente tracklist:

01. I’m The One
02. Sky Is Falling
03. Dragonflies
04. Maybe
05. Golden Coins
06. Luna My Darling
07. Abyss
08. Ghostwoman
09. Breathe Again
10. Symphony Nr. 1, Part 2 – Darkness Of Eternity
11. Anyone (bonus track)


Pubblicata il: 09 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
