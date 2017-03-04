Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Spawn Of Possession, la band si scioglie

Dopo vent'anni di attività e tre album in studio, gli SPAWN OF POSSESSION hanno deciso di porre fine alla loro avventura. La decisione è dovuta alla mancanza di tempo, motivazione e stimoli nel completare un nuovo disco.
Last week we decided to put SoP to rest due to several problems, mostly because we now realize we don't have the time to either finish a beast like a new album properly or do anything else with | for a long time. So the band has pretty much just faded away at this point. Anyway. We are very thankful for all the support we had through the years! Cheers



Pubblicata il: 07 agosto 2017
Matteo 'Teone' Comi
