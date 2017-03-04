Quattro anni fa i CLAWFINGER
annunciavano il loro scioglimento, ma oggi la band è tornata a pubblicare un nuovo singolo, intitolato "Save Our Souls
".
Il gruppo ha anche pubblicato un videoclip ufficiale per la canzone, disponibile nel player di seguito.
The song is about how Trumpism turnst he world into a cesspool full of fucking heartless piss. How can someone put a logic on certain ethnics, religions or sexes having certain traits of character and how can someone blame them for the world going wrong? How regressive and ridiculous is that? There are idiots in all shapes and colors, same as heroes, and if we aren't standing together, the world will be fucked.
La band non ha però confermato di voler tornare attivamente sulle scene
CLAWFINGER no longer is our main job. We all have other jobs and families to love.