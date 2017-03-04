Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Clawfinger, il videoclip di "Save Our Souls"

Immagine Quattro anni fa i CLAWFINGER annunciavano il loro scioglimento, ma oggi la band è tornata a pubblicare un nuovo singolo, intitolato "Save Our Souls".

Il gruppo ha anche pubblicato un videoclip ufficiale per la canzone, disponibile nel player di seguito.
The song is about how Trumpism turnst he world into a cesspool full of fucking heartless piss. How can someone put a logic on certain ethnics, religions or sexes having certain traits of character and how can someone blame them for the world going wrong? How regressive and ridiculous is that? There are idiots in all shapes and colors, same as heroes, and if we aren't standing together, the world will be fucked.
La band non ha però confermato di voler tornare attivamente sulle scene
CLAWFINGER no longer is our main job. We all have other jobs and families to love.






Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 07 agosto 2017
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Lou Reed & Metallica
Lulu
16.99 € / 2-CD
Copertina
Sesame Street
Cookies
12.99 € / Body bimbo/a (bianco, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Copertina
Trouble
The skull
14.99 € / CD (Ristampa)
Ultime notizie
04 marzo 2017
07 agosto 2017
07 agosto 2017
07 agosto 2017
07 agosto 2017
07 agosto 2017
07 agosto 2017
07 agosto 2017
07 agosto 2017
07 agosto 2017
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2017 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading