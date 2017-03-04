Il nuovo album dei SAMAEL
si intitolerà "Hegemony
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 13 ottobre su etichetta Napalm Records
.
The creative process that led to the completion of 'Hegemony' took over four years. Throughout that time, we lived with and saw each song growing into what they finally became.
'Hegemony' is an album that acknowledges the world we're living in, and emphasized on the effort to take control of that world. It's all about change and evolution. It's a strong statement, a testament of our time and a call for revolution.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Hegemony
02. Samael
03. Angel Of Wrath
04. Rite Of Renewal
05. Red Planet
06. Black Supremacy
07. Murder Or Suicide
08. This World
09. Against All Enemies
10. Land Of The Living
11. Dictate Of Transparency
12. Helter Skelter
13. Storm Of Fire (bonus track)