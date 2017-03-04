Gli HAKEN
hanno reso disponibile il video di "Lapse
", brano tratto dall'acclamatissimo album "Affinity
", pubblicato lo scorso anno su Inside Out Music
.
Il video è stato creato da Miles Skarin
presso i Crystal Spotlight studios
. Di seguito il video di "Lapse
":
Lapse was one of the first tracks we wrote for Affinity. Now more than a year since the album's release, it's great to finally give this song a chance to stand out on its own, as it's one of our favorites!
Visually, we wanted to maintain a consistency with our videos for 'Initiate', 'Earthrise' and 'The Endless Knot', so we returned to Miles Skarin at Crystal Spotlight to complete the series. The video incorporates a 3D motion capture technique (previously used on Frost*'s 'Numbers' video) to tie in with Affinity's themes of artificial intelligence/consciousness.