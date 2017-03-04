Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Haken, il videoclip di "Lapse"

Gli HAKEN hanno reso disponibile il video di "Lapse", brano tratto dall'acclamatissimo album "Affinity", pubblicato lo scorso anno su Inside Out Music.
Il video è stato creato da Miles Skarin presso i Crystal Spotlight studios. Di seguito il video di "Lapse":


Lapse was one of the first tracks we wrote for Affinity. Now more than a year since the album's release, it's great to finally give this song a chance to stand out on its own, as it's one of our favorites!

Visually, we wanted to maintain a consistency with our videos for 'Initiate', 'Earthrise' and 'The Endless Knot', so we returned to Miles Skarin at Crystal Spotlight to complete the series. The video incorporates a 3D motion capture technique (previously used on Frost*'s 'Numbers' video) to tie in with Affinity's themes of artificial intelligence/consciousness.



Pubblicata il: 04 agosto 2017
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
