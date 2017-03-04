E' stata pubblicata (come potete vedere nel player sottostante) la cover del noto brano di David Bowie "Heroes"
eseguita dai Motörhead
.
Il brano sarà presente nel full length "Under Cover"
-in uscita il 1° settembre- in cui la celebre band interpreterà vari pezzi degli artisti preferiti di Lemmy, Phil e Mikkey
.
Di seguito tracklist ed artwork:01. Breaking The Law
02. God Save The Queen
03. Heroes
04. Starstruck
05. Cat Scratch Fever
06. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
07. Sympathy For The Devil
08. Hellraiser
09. Rockaway Beach
10. Shoot ‘Em Down
11. Whiplash