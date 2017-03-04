Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Motörhead, online il video della cover "Heroes"


Immagine


E' stata pubblicata (come potete vedere nel player sottostante) la cover del noto brano di David Bowie "Heroes" eseguita dai Motörhead.
Il brano sarà presente nel full length "Under Cover" -in uscita il 1° settembre- in cui la celebre band interpreterà vari pezzi degli artisti preferiti di Lemmy, Phil e Mikkey.



Di seguito tracklist ed artwork:

01. Breaking The Law
02. God Save The Queen
03. Heroes
04. Starstruck
05. Cat Scratch Fever
06. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
07. Sympathy For The Devil
08. Hellraiser
09. Rockaway Beach
10. Shoot ‘Em Down
11. Whiplash

Immagine

Avatar Inserito il 04 agosto 2017 alle 10:26

No, infatti ho scritto che me lo aspettavo...

Avatar Inserito il 04 agosto 2017 alle 09:56

Marco, siamo in un mondo in cui si fa un tour con l'ologramma di un cantante morto: ti stupisci per queste trovate commerciali?
Avatar Inserito il 04 agosto 2017 alle 09:17

Aspettavo il momento in cui il marketing avrebbe iniziato a "saccheggiare" il repertorio dei Motorhead... Ci siamo... A mio avviso raccolta inutile di brani,
molti dei quali già presenti nei vari lavori in studio.. Per fortuna Lemmy continua a vivere nella discografia classica...

Pubblicata il: 04 agosto 2017
Alessandro Zaina
